SCHOOLS: Madison MS addition updates @ community meeting next week

November 2, 2020 1:14 pm
Got questions about the planned addition on the north side of Madison Middle Schookl? The district plans a community update meeting next week, 6 pm on Thursday, November 12th, online. The 12,500-square-foot project, scheduled to be built next year, is being funded by a state Distressed Schools Grant. The meeting is scheduled to include a presentation of the project design; you can see a recent update in the design packet that Studio Meng Strazzara prepared for another meeting. The viewing link/info for next week’s meeting is here.

