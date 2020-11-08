Outdoor flu-shot clinic set for Seattle Public Schools students

Another outdoor flu-shot clinic is coming up at a local school. This one is just for Seattle Public Schools students – but they can be students from any school in the district, not just Roxhill Elementary, where the clinic will be held, Between 11 am and 4 pm on Thursday, November 19th, in the Roxhill parking lot , vaccinations will be available both by appointment and for walk-ups. The shots are being offered “at no cost to families, regardless of health-insurance status,” according to Roxhill’s health-center coordinator Josie Allen. To register in advance, you can call 206-452-2660 or scan the QR code on this flyer.