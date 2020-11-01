West Seattle, Washington

LOWMAN BEACH PARK: New sport court, or not? Second survey extended

November 1, 2020 12:34 pm
Those are the four potential “concepts” for Lowman Beach Park that were unveiled in an online meeting a week and a half ago (WSB coverage here). At issue: Once the tennis court is removed during the upcoming project to take out the failing seawall on the north side of the park, should a new sport court be built in what’s currently the park’s open grassy area? And if so, what kind/size of sport court? The Seattle Sports Complex Foundation, a community organization that is leading the advocacy for a new sport court, sends word that the newest survey will be open for two more weeks – go here to comment (and to review the concepts), before November 16th.

  • Wsea November 1, 2020 (1:42 pm)
    I don’t play tennis too much so can someone tell me the difference between the full size and medium sized courts. I would not mind more courts to play at so my wife can destroy me. 😀

