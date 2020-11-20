HOLIDAYS: OLG’s Ethical Trade Sale goes online

(Photo from past, in-person OLG Ethical Trade Sale)

In pre-pandemic years, we’d have a long list of local holiday bazaars/one-time sales, where you could do some of your gift shopping while supporting artisans/makers both local and global. This year, some have canceled, but others have gone online, like Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Ethical Trade Sale, happening right now:

Ethical Trade Sale: Get Your Chocolate Advent Calendar, Gifts, and Coffee Today! Our Lady of Guadalupe’s annual Ethical Trade Sale is online this year! Many of the artisans, farmers, and communities we support through the sale are struggling this year as COVID spreads and sales slow. Through our virtual sale, you’ll find a large variety of unique, quality gifts, AND 20% of sales come back to OLG! Win, win, win! Simply shop through our custom parish page. Bonus, you can get a $10 gift card on 11/21-22 (code: SEGC20). This year, we are also selling Pura Vida coffee. Pura Vida has been VERY generous every year, donating 100% of sales (sometimes even more!). Their business is struggling with COVID and now we can return the generosity. To order their delicious ground or whole bean coffee, contact Erin at erinpedras@centurylink.net by November 30. We’ll have coffee ready to pick up at OLG on December 12 from 11 am-3 pm. Interested in products from our other annual vendors? Visit our website for their links!

Is your bazaar/fundraising sale/other holiday event happening online this year? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thanks!