HAPPENING TODAY: Local Cyber Monday shopping; letter-carrier sendoff; school-reopening discussion, more…

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Four things to know about this post-holiday-weekend Monday:

LOCAL CYBER MONDAY SHOPPING: With the pandemic-fueled boom in online shopping, the designation of today as “Cyber Monday” has been a bit eclipsed, but – if you’re going to shop online, please spend local. We have a list of more than 40 local retailers/makers offering online shopping, with direct links, is in the SHOPPING SPOTLIGHTS section atop our West Seattle Holiday Guide. Please explore! The list will be there all season. (We’re still adding, too! Email suggestions to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)

LETTER CARRIER SENDOFF: If you’re in the west Alki area, Marc sent this note:

All right, Alki community, let’s celebrate a staple of your community, especially those who live west of 64th Ave SW. Today is your USPS letter carrier Dado Gabut‘s last day. He has been with the post office for more than 36 years and has worked many areas of the 98116 zip code. Bring your dogs and your smiles in congratulating such an amazing man, letter carrier, and staple of your community. His route is down by the Alki Lighthouse and ends at the end of the west part of Alki’s walkway (around 2 pm). Thank you Dado for being a glowing example of the services USPS provides to the community. Let’s celebrate!!!

NEW APP & OTHER PANDEMIC NEWS: Governor Inslee has a 2:30 pm media briefing at which he’ll talk more about a new app just announced today, the “anonymous exposure notification tool” WA Notify. You will be able to watch the briefing here. (We’re also two weeks from the initially announced end of increased restrictions, so he’ll undoubtedly be asked about that too.)

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS’ REOPENING PLAN: Will in-person learning resume this school year? The SPS School Board has a work session on in-person learning, starting at 4 pm this afternoon. The agenda includes info on how to watch.