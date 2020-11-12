HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, November edition

All that glitters is … jewelry art! The annual Jewelry Invitational at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) is part of what’s in the spotlight during tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk. Click! says the “Invitational features work from new artists Twyla Dill + Heather Kraft, new work from Jennifer Graves, and expanded collections from Ann Chikahisa and Adia Mei Jun Bobo.” The shop is open until 7 tonight, but if you miss it, the jewelry will be featured all month and into December – some of it will be available for online shopping too. See this page on the WS Art Walk website for the rundown of every business participating this month, from North Admiral to Arbor Heights, and scroll through to enjoy the artists’ work even if you aren’t going to see it in person. (WSB is a WS Art Walk community co-sponsor.)