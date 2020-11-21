HAPPENING NOW: Eastridge Church’s pre-Thanksgiving turkey-giving

Every year, Eastridge Church offers free turkeys and groceries on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This morning, the annual event is happening pandemic-style – drive-up.

The church is giving out 500 turkeys and bags of other food here (and 1,000 more at its Issaquah campus), plus gloves while they last.

About 30 volunteers are here to help. The line of cars is northbound on 39th (where the church’s entrance is just south of Oregon), approaching from westbound Fauntleroy, and backing up onto SB 38th within 15 minutes. This is the first of three food-distribution events in West Seattle today, as listed in our daily preview.