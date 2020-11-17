GRATITUDE: Outpouring to keep Roxhill Elementary families fed, and a new goal

Many fundraisers and other donation/volunteering requests we’ve featured in recent months have drawn heartwarming support. That’s the case for the fundraiser to help Roxhill Elementary families – here’s an update, with a new goal:

Thank you so much for the generosity you’ve shown in helping our families get food to eat. Because of your outpouring of support, we not only met, but exceeded our original goal. So now we’re dreaming big! Our original $8k ask met the immediate and urgent need for food this fall. Now we’re looking at what it would take to close the food gap for our families for the whole year. And with COVID on the rise, the year keeps getting harder for a lot of our families. If you’ve already made your tax-deductible donation, thank you! Please consider sharing to your social networks and donating again. We’re already over halfway there, and with your support we know we can make it! Much love West Seattle. <3