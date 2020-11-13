FOLLOWUP: West Seattle will have a vehicle-licensing office again

Almost a year after the sudden shutdown of the West Seattle vehicle-licensing office, a new operator is getting ready to open in a new location. As noted in our coverage of last year’s closure, though licenses are issued by the state, the offices are “sub-agents” whose contracts are administered in this area by King County, which subsequently launched a search for a new West Seattle sub-agent. Last June, the county told WSB they had chosen six applicants for interviews. Now, there’s a winner: We spoke today with Randy Lais, who already runs a licensing sub-agency in Port Orchard. He hopes to open in West Seattle next March and has a location already – the former liquor-store space on the north side of Westwood Village.

The county confirms they’re finalizing the contract and reminds us that these offices handle vessel licensing as well as vehicle licensing. Until the new West Seattle office opens, you can get licenses online, or at not-too-distant offices including Georgetown and Burien.