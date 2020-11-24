FOLLOWUP: City still deciding what’s next after West Seattle Junction portable-toilet fire

(WSB photo, Sunday)

Will the city replace the portable toilet destroyed by fire at 44th/Alaska early Sunday (WSB coverage here)? Seattle Public Utilities spokesperson Sabrina Register tells WSB, “There are discussions around next steps for hygiene resources at the location,” After removal of the controversial “hygiene station” in Junction Plaza Park three weeks ago, the city-funded toilet was the only remaining public restroom in the area; the fire also destroyed the portable sink that had been moved there from the park. SFD tells WSB there’s no information on the fire’s cause; one engine was on scene for about 15 minutes and its investigator was not dispatched. The charred remnants of the toilet have not yet been removed, but Register says SPU is working on that “and is reviewing any actions that can be taken to reduce fire risk.” We researched the portable toilet’s history while covering a Junction safety initiative in 2016; the city told us then that one had been there since the Junction Association requested it in the ’90s.