FLU SHOTS: Another free local clinic for Seattle Public Schools students

While we wait for a COVID-19 vaccine, there’s one virus you CAN get immunized against right now – influenza – and health authorities are stressing that it’s more important this year than ever because of the pandemic. If you have a Seattle Public Schools student in your household and they’re still not vaccinated, another free outdoor clinic is coming up this week: This one is hosted by the health center at Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton), 11:15 am-4:15 pm next Friday (November 20th). It’ll be behind the school, next to the gym doors, and you can schedule an appointment for your student(s) by using this online form or calling 206-455-9025. Here’s the informational flyer in English and en Español. (If Friday doesn’t work for you, check to see if the Thursday Roxhill clinic we mentioned earlier has room.)