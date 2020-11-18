DEVELOPMENT: 6314 41st SW; 3417 Harbor SW

Two West Seattle development notes:

COMMENT TIME FOR 6314 41ST SW: Comments have opened as Administrative Design Review begins for this project with three small apartment buildings with a total of 36 units and 15 offstreet-parking units. From the notice:

SDCI will accept written comments to assist in the preparation of the early design guidance through November 30, 2020. You are invited to offer comments regarding important site planning and design issues you believe should be addressed in the design of this project. Please note that the proposed design will likely evolve through the review process.

The notice explains how to send your comments.

DESIGN REVIEW MEETING TOMORROW FOR 3417 HARBOR SW: Reminder that tomorrow night is the next Southwest Design Review Board meeting for this 115-apartment, 68-offstreet-parking-space project just north of the West Seattle Bridge’s west end. The meeting starts at 5 pm Thursday, online. The design packet is here, with connection information (and how to comment/ask questions during the meeting) here This is potentially the final meeting for the project; our previous coverage is here.