Death investigation at Delridge bus stop

Thanks for the tips. King County Transit Police (part of the Sheriff’s Office) are investigating after a person was found dead at the northbound bus stop near Delridge/Myrtle this morning. KCSO spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer tells WSB that they got a call around 6:30 am. Someone tried to do CPR on the person, believed to be a woman in her mid-60s, but it was too late. He says there is no suspicion of foul play at this point, though the King County Medical Examiner’s Office will make the final determination of the cause of death.