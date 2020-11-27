CORONAVIRUS: Friday 11/27 roundup

39 weeks now since the Friday night announcement of the first King County case of COVID-19 – here’s the latest:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*42,903 people have tested positive, 800 more than yesterday’s total

*853 people have died, unchanged since Wednesday

*3,129 people have been hospitalized, 65 more than yesterday’s total

*65,644 people have been tested (the county still says this number is “frozen” but we note it’s 798 more than yesterday)

One week ago, those totals were 37,435/835/2,914/612,290.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 61.6 million cases, 1,442,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

DONATION DRIVE SATURDAY: If you can give, here’s an opportunity:

West Seattle YMCA Pajama & Toy Drive Join us for a drive-thru pajama & toy drive on Saturday, November 28, from 12:00 – 3:00 pm at the West Seattle Y [36th/Snoqualmie] to support Y families this holiday season. We are looking for warm pajamas, sizes 5T through size 16, and unwrapped toys. A few favorites include Legos, art kits, board games, Paw Patrol, Hot Wheels, and all kinds of balls. If you are not able to join us for the drive-thru, please see our online wish list.

