BUSINESS UPDATE: Dream Dinners holiday-party alternative + school fundraiser

Two updates today featuring Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor):
HOLIDAY PARTY ALTERNATIVE: Can’t have a holiday party for your staff this year – so what’s the alternative? Give the gift of ready-to-cook dishes from Dream Dinners. This flyer explains the offer. You can call 206-938-5999 to order and/or find out more.
SCHOOL FUNDRAISER: The Genesee Hill Elementary PTA is partnering with Dream Dinners:
Dine out for December for Genesee Hill Elementary! Enjoy your meals with your family! Let Dream Dinners do the work! Dream Dinners is a local meal-prep business that takes care of menu planning, grocery shopping, and prep so you can enjoy stress-free dinners with your family! Stock your freezer from a menu of 20 chef-crafted meals in December (and potentially beyond) so that you will spend less time worrying about what to make for dinner and more time doing what you love! The dates for meal pick up are listed below along with the hyperlink to order food. The cost is $50 per medium dinner package (3 meals each serving 2-3 people) A family will be able to pick out three meals from the link below, pick them up on that date and store for using at their own convenience! There are 30 slots available (10 per date.) We receive $10 for every family that participates in this fundraiser. Additionally, if you place a full-size order within one week of your pickup, Dream Dinners will donate an extra $20 to Genesee Hill Elementary!!
The families can start reserving their meals now and up to 36 hours prior to the order pickup date. Please see below. The links provide the order form and the menu of dinners available on those dates! Enjoy!
Thursday, December 3rd – order by 12/1
Saturday, December 5th – order by 12/3
Saturday, December 12th – order by 12/10
| 0 COMMENTS