BIZNOTES: Floors Plus Northwest, Jet City Beignet, Capers Home

Spend local! Three more notes from local businesses, to help you along:

FLOORS PLUS NORTHWEST: This recently opened business in Morgan Junction (6959 California SW) emailed this update: “We just wanted to let you know we are holding a 15%-off sale for materials and labor. If anyone is in need of new carpet right away, we have some Locally Stocked carpet. We can order today and install within the next couple of days. We also have some locally stocked Luxury Vinyl Planks options.”

JET CITY BEIGNET: Updates from this WSB sponsor:

We are SUPER excited to be teaming up with The Good Society Brewery & Public House! Starting in December, (except 12/13 – we’ll be taking a break that weekend) we will be popping up and selling beignets at this award winning brewery every Sunday from 9 am-2 pm. Come visit us and enjoy beignets and beermosas and beignet/beer bundles! We will be popping up at different WS locations on Saturdays for the foreseeable future (Saturday pre-orders will be put on hold for awhile, but we’ll still have the sauce trios and coffee available at our popups). Up this weekend:

Small Business Saturday at Alair Gift Shop! Stop by this amazing gift shop on Saturday and get some hot beignets and coffee while supporting local! You are sure to find severely rad and unique gifts for all your peeps…

11/28 – 10 am-3 pm, 3270 California Ave SW Sunday popup at Hotwire Online Coffeehouse! Get some shopping in at the WS Farmers Market and then treat yourself to some fresh beignets and a delicious coffee drink!

11/29 – 9 am-2 pm, 4410 California Ave SW All the info on our pop up locations and dates can be found on our website calendar or social media pages.

CAPERS HOME: The Junction shop (4525 California SW) wants you to know about its new hours:

Mon-Sat 10 am – 6 pm

Sun 10 am – 4 pm Private appointments – call to reserve your spot Sun 4 pm-7 pm

Mon-Thu 8 am-10 am and 6 pm-8 pm

We’re also featuring biznotes in our daily previews and Holiday Guide (see “shopping spotlights”). Info? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!