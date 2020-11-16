BIZNOTE: Illusions Hair Design update

(WSB file photo)

Not all local businesses face changes because of the new pandemic-related restrictions – some were already operating under those same guidelines. Among them, longtime WSB sponsor Illusions Hair Design (5619 California SW), which wants you to know it has been open and will remain open, as “personal services” :

Since opening up again in June, we have been operating at 25% with safety of staff & clients at a high priority. With the new rules, we will not need to change anything we have been doing currently. We do need to stress that clients MUST have reviewed our current COVID-19 protocols, and have filled out and submitted our online waiver (illusionshairdesign.com) prior to their first appointment. We ask that any client who has recently traveled out of state to not schedule until they have followed the state quarantine guidelines (currently set at 14 days). All clients with appointments are required to call from their vehicle when they arrive at the salon, and wait for instructions on entry time. We remain open M-F, and clients can currently schedule through Dec. 23 (unless we get completely shut down).

If people are interested in purchasing any of our retail items, and they do not have an appointment, we encourage them to call during business hours for item availability. We will take their credit card over the phone, and have their items available for curbside pickup (the same day if timing works out). Clients can always call our 24-hour phone line and leave a message about setting up an appointment or for retail purchase requests. 206-938-3675