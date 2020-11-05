West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Happy anniversary, Copper Coin

The Admiral District restaurant Copper Coin is marking its eighth anniversary today with a special. In line with its recent “reimagining” as a “burger bar,” Copper Coin is offering this combo: “All day on 11/5, we’re offering our flagship The Coin Burger with fries and a draft beer or cocktail of your choice for $8.99. For dine-in, takeout, and delivery; just enter promo code “BURGER” at checkout.” (You can order online or via no-contact kiosks at the restaurant.) They’re open 11:30 am-8:30 pm at 2329 California SW.

1 Reply to "BIZNOTE: Happy anniversary, Copper Coin"

  • momof3boys November 5, 2020 (10:59 am)
    ooohhhh! Dinner tonight – check!

