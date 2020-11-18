BIZ UPDATES: 4 shopping notes, from cannabis to communications

Spend local! We’re continuing to publish updates on West Seattle businesses, with the new statewide restrictions leading to changes for many. Thanks to the dozens of businesses that have emailed us updates already. Here are four more notes:

CANNA WEST SEATTLE (5440 California SW; WSB sponsor): Updates for customers:

Canna West Seattle is committed to serving its community and will continue to do so. Following the latest order by Governor Inslee and following recommendations from health officials, Canna West Seattle will be implementing a few extra safety protocols to its procedures already in place in an effort to ensure the safety of its staff and customers. COVID-19 Store Policy Updates – Effective Immediately Store Capacity: Limit 3 customers in store at a time. Masks Required: Must cover the nose, mouth and chin. When checking your ID, Canna West staff will ask customers to briefly pull down their masks to ensure the face matches the ID, following LCB regulations and for security purposes. Mandatory Temperature Checks: All staff and customers will be required to have their temperature scanned in order to enter the Canna West Seattle building. Anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees will be asked to leave. Customers may return 48 hours after the fever has passed. “During these uncertain times there may be days that we are short-staffed and we may have longer wait times at the door than normal,” says Canna West Seattle owner Maryam Mirnateghi. “That is because we prioritize our staff and our customer’s safety above all else. We strongly encourage our customers to pre-order online for convenient in-store pick up and to shorten wait times for all. We also offer curbside service, which is available from 8 am-6 pm daily.”

SECOND GEAR SPORTS (6529 California SW): This shop also offers online shopping and curbside pickup:

Second Gear Sports continues to be open to our customers (Monday-Saturday 10 am to 6 pm, Sun 11 am to 5 pm) with limited occupancy. We offer curbside pickup as well as an ever-growing inventory online at store.secondgearsports.com. Be sure to check out our huge selection of skis and other winter gear just in time for the winter season! Shop small and shop local!

EMERALD WATER ANGLERS (4502 42nd SW; WSB sponsor): Do your holiday shopping early! Through December 15th, 5% of gross sales go to the Wild Steelhead Coalition. EWA has online shopping, too.

WEST SEATTLE VERIZON (4502 California SW): This shop emailed to say that its “Black Friday deals” are launching tomorrow (Thursday, November 19th). Watch online for details and updates.

Got a business update? westseattleblog@gmail.com – and please include whether you also offer online shopping/curbside pickup/delivery – thank you!