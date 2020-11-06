About that unusual jet noise over north West Seattle early this morning

Sorry we missed it in real time; we’ve confirmed what caused that startling aircraft noise over north West Seattle in the 4 am hour. First, thanks to David Williams for the security-cam audio – it starts about 20 seconds in:

The online tracker Flightradar24 shows UPS flight 5X958 left Boeing Field headed for Portland about that time – but was diverted back to Boeing Field. Here’s its track:

Boeing Field spokesperson Cameron Satterfield confirms to WSB, “A UPS Boeing 757 ingested birds in one of its engines during take-off at about 4:20 this morning. The cargo aircraft returned to King County International Airport-Boeing Field and landed without incident about 20 minutes later. Airport crews were dispatched afterward to check the runway for debris, but found nothing. The runway reopened at about 5:00 am.”