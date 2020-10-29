YOU CAN HELP: Donation drive for Highland Park Elementary families

Winter is approaching and times are tough for many families. As we’ve reported before, local PTAs are trying to help their students and families get by. Broader community help is appreciated when possible. If you can help, here’s what the Highland Park Elementary PTA hopes you can help with:

Highland Park Elementary PTA is hosting a non-perishable food, kids’ winter clothing, and gift card drive. Highland Park Elementary is a West Seattle Title 1 school. It has one of the most diverse student bodies in the state.

Are you cleaning out closets or are you ready to purge last year’s kid coats, gloves or scarves? If you have items to donate, please email hpemustang@gmail.com. Pickup of items can be arranged in West Seattle. Items that will be accepted are non-perishable food items and new and gently used kids’ winter clothing.

Donations to purchase food and gift cards for Highland Park families, can be made to PayPal at hpemustang@gmail.com.

Food boxes and clothing will be distributed to Highland Park families starting next week. Gift cards will be made available throughout the school year for those in need.