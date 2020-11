After a gorgeous day, the full “Blue Moon” has risen. The photo above is from Carolyn Newman; not long before that, a swirls-of-pink sunset, photographed by Marc Milrod:

And this morning’s moonset, photographed by Dan Ciske:

Before the next moonset, sunset, and moonrise, we’ll be “falling back” an hour as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 am Sunday – the next sunset will be at (sigh) 4:50 pm.