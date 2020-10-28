WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: Bridge meeting, traffic talk, Nutmobile, online open house, more…

Here’s what’s happening today – starting with what’s happening right now:

NUTMOBILE: Until we got the announcement about its visit to the Senior Center of West Seattle today, we were somehow unaware of the existence of the Planters Peanuts Nutmobile. It’s there until about 11 am, as part of a celebration of Meals On Wheels volunteers. Look for it in the parking lot east of the center, off 42nd SW south of SW Oregon.

BUDGET MEETING: Also happening now, the first of two City Council meetings today in which they’re continuing their review of budget proposals – including the proposed change in misdemeanor criminal defense. The agenda includes viewing information.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: Online at noon, the advisory group talks more about the Cost-Benefit Analysis that’s meant to help shape the repair/replace decision. Mayor Durkan will attend part of the meeting to hear task force members’ feedback, according to the agenda. You’ll be able to see the livestream here.

BOEING FIELD’S FUTURE: Today’s the day – as previewed here – that King County International Airport is having online “open houses” to talk about its future, aka the Master Plan. Proposed projects of note include a new airport “fuel farm” on the west side of East Marginal Way, just across the Duwamish River. Two more meetings are ahead at noon and 6 pm; if you want the attendance info, email KCIACommunityOutreach@kingcounty.gov ASAP (the county website is having trouble right now; update – working now).

ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: Kennedy Catholic High School (WSB sponsor) in Burien invites prospective families to an online open house tonight, 6:30 pm. Go here for details and the registration link.

TRAFFIC TALK: As previewed here, HPAC‘s meeting tonight is centered on a conversation with SDOT about calming detour traffic in Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge. Find the link for attending are on the HPAC website.