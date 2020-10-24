WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Breezy day with downed tree, toilet; Frost Advisory for tomorrow

On this breezy Saturday, with wind out of the north up to 25 mph, readers have sent these two sightings – above, from Julie, a fallen tree in Schmitz Park, “blocking the trail that leads up to Hinds Street”; below, via text, a toppled toilet at Alki Beach:

The forecast says it’ll stay breezy most of the weekend. The alert for tomorrow, meantime, has changed to a Frost Advisory, 2 am-10 am Sunday, with the morning low possibly dipping into the upper 20s.

P.S. Both of the above are an example of what you can also call in to the Seattle Parks maintenance line to be sure they know too – 206-684-7250.