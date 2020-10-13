WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: What’s happening on this blustery day

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

The “Wind Advisory” alert moved up a few hours overnight, so it’s in effect now through 6 pm. Keep everything charged and stay safe – let us know (text/voice 206-292-6302) if you lose power, see a downed tree or flooding, etc. Meantime, here’s what’s happening:

JUNCTION PLAZA PARK MEETING: 2 pm online, as previewed here, a community meeting to talk about the public-safety concerns at the 42nd/Alaska park. Scroll down this page to find connection information.

SWEETS POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Itto’s Tapas, go get dessert from Sticky Treats and Sweets at their next pop-up! Here’s the menu. (California/Genesee)

DEMONSTRATION: From organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, Oct 13, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, Oct 15, 4 to 6 pm, 16th and Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

‘LISTEN TO THE TREES’ 6 pm online, poet Sean Petrie previews his new book of West Seattle-inspired poetry, “Listen to the Trees: A Poetic Snapshot of West Seattle, Then and Now,” a collaboration with the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. Viewing info (register in advance) is in our preview.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm board meeting, online. Community members welcome; register to attend – find the link here.