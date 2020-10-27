WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Here’s what’s happening

One week until Election Day. So we start our daily preview with …

VOTING: As of last night, 55 percent of Seattle voters had turned in their ballots. King County Elections is hoping for 90 percent turnout. Imagine how cool it would be if those all got in early enough to be part of the Election Night results! You have your choice of three West Seattle drop boxes (and one each in White Center and South Park), all listed/mapped here, If you’re going to use USPS, don’t wait much longer, just in case. If you’ve already sent in/dropped off your ballot, check here to ensure it was received

ESTATE PLANNING: 11 am online, presented by Brookdale Admiral Heights, with guest speaker Lars Anderson. Call Tina at 206-938-3964 to reserve your spot; here’s the viewing link.

PARK NAMES: The new crowdsourced names for the Port of Seattle‘s Duwamish River parks will be announced around 12:30 pm during the Port Commission meeting – here’s how to watch. (P.S. If you don’t want to be surprised or don’t have time to watch – looks like the new names are revealed in this meeting-agenda document.)

DEMONSTRATION: Scott‘s continuing the twice-weekly demonstrations through fall:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, October 27, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, October 29, 4 to 6 pm, 16th and Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

DESSERT POP-UP: Last time Sticky Treats & Sweets had a pop-up in the Itto’s Tapas space, a power outage interrupted. So they’re trying again tonight (Tuesdays are an off-night for Itto’s), 4-8 pm. Here’s the menu. (California & Genesee)

PUBLIC HEARING: Got something to say about what should or shouldn’t be in next year’s city budget? Sign up to speak during tonight’s public hearing online, which starts at 5:30 pm. The agenda explains how to participate and/or watch.

HALLOWEEN DECORATION LOCATIONS: See the growing list on the WSB Halloween page!