WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Drill, dine-out fundraiser, demonstration, Design Review, community meetings, more…

(Lion’s Mane jellyfish, photographed by Stewart L.)

EARTHQUAKE/TSUNAMI DRILL: It’s Great Shakeout Day – do an earthquake drill at 10:15 am. Tsunami-warning sirens around the state will be tested, too.

DINE-OUT SCHOOL FUNDRAISER: 10:30 am-10 pm today, you can get food from MOD Pizza at 4755 Fauntleroy SW and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Lafayette Elementary PTA. Details are in our calendar listing.

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET MEETING: 2 pm online, the City Council gets back to work on the budget. This is the start of the “issue identification” phase – the first meeting is a primer on the process as well as an overview of some key budget numbers. The meeting agenda explains how to watch and how to comment at the meeting’s start (advance registration starts at noon).

DESIGN REVIEW FOR 9218 18TH SW: 4 pm online, the Southwest Design Review Board gets its first look at this South Delridge project, as previewed here with links to the design packet and viewing/commenting information.

DEMONSTRATION: 4-6 pm at 16th/Holden, organizer Scott invites you to the twice-weekly sign-waving for Black lives. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

(Wednesday’s sunset – photo by Gabby R., age 9, from Upper Fauntleroy)

SUNSET: 6:20 pm. (We “fall back” on November 1st.)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm online, with topics including ongoing public-safety concerns in the beach area; local police will be there. Two ways to access:

Join Zoom Meeting Meeting ID: 995 1615 6974

Passcode: 638862 Phonr: 206-337-9723 (same codes as above)

NORTH HIGHLINE TOWN HALL: 7 pm online, King County departments present information for, and take questions from, residents of White Center and vicinity. Two ways to access: