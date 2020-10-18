WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Drumming to summon the salmon, Ski Swap day 2, more…

(Thursday sunset at Cormorant Cove, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

What’s ahead for your Sunday:

ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: Updated listings and links for 23 West Seattle churches – find them here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

(WSB photo from last Sunday, Denis Shapiro of the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle)

TOYS FOR TOTS COLLECTION: 10 am-1:30 pm near the market’s entrance/exit, look for the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle, collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. (California/Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP DAY 2: 10 am-4 pm, shop for skis, snowboards, and gear at the VFW Hall in The Triangle. (3601 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

DRUMMING TO CALL THE SALMON HOME: 4 pm, gather – masked and distanced – near Fauntleroy Creek for this annual autumn tradition. All ages welcome. Bring any kind of drum you have handy – makeshift is welcome too. (4539 SW Director Place)

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center, SW Roxbury St. & 15th Ave. SW (9600 15th Ave SW)

Anything else happening? Let us know – text 206-293-6302 – thank you!