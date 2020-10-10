West Seattle Ski Swap next weekend, just in time!

That’s what the summit at Stevens Pass looked like before nightfall – snow has arrived in the Cascades, and if the weather cooperates, ski season won’t be too far away. And that means the timing is perfect for this year’s West Seattle Ski Swap, which Mountain to Sound Outfitters is presenting next weekend. If you have gear to sell, Friday (October 16th) is your dropoff day; Saturday and Sunday (October 17-18) are the sale days, at VFW Post 2713 (3601 SW Alaska, right across the street from M2SO). It’s an annual event for community members to “buy and sell skis, snowboards, boots, clothing, winter accessories, and more!” Sale hours will be Saturday 10 am-5 pm and Sunday 10 am-4 pm, after sellers drop off their items 3-7 pm Friday. Sellers can register here.