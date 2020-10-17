WEST SEATTLE SCENE: On the run

Two running notes:
SALTY HALF: Found out belatedly that this small half-marathon happened this morning in West Seattle, so if you saw runners on a shore route (between Don Armeni and Lincoln Park) and were wondering – as was the case for one WSB commenter – that’s what was up.
WEST SEATTLE RAGNAR: Athena Frederick of We Sweat-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) sent the photos and note:
We Sweat is hosting a virtual ragnar relay today at Alki and Lincoln Park. 12 west seattle mom’s, we have run 10 Ragnar’s together and missed this year due to COVID. We planned a socially distanced event with 12 ladies running over 120 miles!
We are calling it the West Seattle Island Ragnar with tanks from Alair. If you see ladies in pink and blue running today, that’s us!
