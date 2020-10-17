West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: What you need to know today

October 17, 2020 6:25 am
(Photo by Robin Sinner)

Welcome to Saturday!

TRAFFIC ALERT: The SW Oregon closure east of Delridge is scheduled to continue today.

VOTING REMINDER: Ballots continue arriving, and early voting is encouraged; here’s how to get your ballot into an official local drop box.

HELP OTHERS STAY WARM: 9 am-1 pm at Hope Lutheran, it’s a drive-up/ride-up/walk-up donation drive, collecting coats – new ones for kids, used ones for men – more details here. (4456 42nd SW – enter lot off 41st)

EXPLORE EXPLORER WEST MS: 10 am this morning, online, Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) has the first “remote school preview” of the year – you need to pre-register; details are here.

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP: Skis, snowboards, gear, all await you at this year’s swap, 10 am-5 pm today and 10 am-4 pm tomorrow at the West Seattle VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska), presented by Mountain to Sound Outfitters

BOOK LAUNCH: Sean Petrie is scheduled to be at Paper Boat Booksellers at noon to sign his book of West Seattle poems, “Listen to the Trees,” as previewed here. (6040 California SW)

