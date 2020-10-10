WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Here’s what you can do

(Seen at Lincoln Park; photographed by Mike Munson)

Welcome to the weekend. Notes for today/tonight:

SCOUTING FOR FOOD: If you got a door-hanger last weekend, put your donation out for Cub Scouts to return and pick up between 9 am and noon today, as explained here.

FREE FOOD: Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church is distributing food boxes again today – all welcome to drive up, ride up, or walk up to the church at 2620 SW Kenyon, 1:30-4 pm.

DUWAMISH TRIBE CELEBRATION: 5-6:30 pm online, you are invited to the Duwamish Tribe‘s Resilience Gala & Native Art Auction. Register here to enjoy “words, song, dance, and other exclusive performances from Duwamish Tribal members and allies.” You also can bid in the art auction through October 17th.

NIGHT OF GIVING: Another virtual gala tonight – this one for Delridge-headquartered Southwest Youth and Family Services. Go here to register for the 6 pm event, which starts with a “cocktail hour” via Zoom and then at 7 pm moves to a YouTube event. (You can also bid now on the silent-auction items.)

(Wednesday sunset, photographed by Chris Frankovich)

SUNSET: 6:29 pm. (Three weeks until we “fall back” an hour.)