WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Halloween & more

Halloween, full moon, time change, pre-election weekend’s first day … all in one:

(One of tonight’s decoration/trick-or-treat locations – see the guide!)

HALLOWEEN! Tonight’s the night. Actually, the fun starts this afternoon. In our West Seattle Halloween Guide, you’ll find:

-Decoration displays to see by day or night (some with trick-or-treat plans)

-No-contact trick-or-treat events (mostly this afternoon) at locations including the Duwamish Longhouse, Combat Arts Academy, Highland Park Improvement Club, Brookdale West Seattle, Grace Church, Arbor Heights Community Church, and Nightfall Orphanage – see the Guide for times and locations

Here’s what else is up:

VOTING: Best place to drop your ballot is into an official King County Elections drop box. In our area:

–The Junction, south side of SW Alaska between California SW and 44th SW

–High Point Library, 3411 SW Raymond

–South Seattle College, 6000 16th SW

–South Park Library, 8th Avenue S. and S. Cloverdale

–White Center Library, 1409 SW 107th

Already sent/dropped off your ballot? Check here to be sure it’s been received/verified. Need a replacement ballot, or to register? Go to a Vote Center (none in West Seattle, but one’s on the south end of downtown).

STORE OPENING: Today’s the planned “soft open” for Floors Plus Northwest in south Morgan Junction, 11 am-4 pm. Drop by and welcome proprietors Luis and Liliana Morales. (6959 California SW)

SCOOTER LAUNCH PARTY: Noon-2 pm at Seacrest Park (Cove 2 area), LINK Scooters‘ launch party: “LINK staff and community partners will be on hand to provide free helmets and fittings, educate riders about safe riding techniques, and provide e-scooter demonstrations, ride coupons, and test rides.” (1660 Harbor SW)

FULL MOON: On Halloween! It’s the “Blue Moon,” points out Jamie Kinney, who took the photo above and adds, “If you look to the right of the moon in the night sky, you’ll also be able to see Mars.” Moonrise is at 6:17 pm.

ARTSWEST GALA WRAPUP: A week of giving and celebrating West Seattle’s playhouse/gallery concludes with a 7 pm online party. Not too late to register! Go here.

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS: Early Sunday, we “fall back” an hour – at 2 am, it becomes 1 am.