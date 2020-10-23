West Seattle music teacher chosen to compete on ‘The Voice’

If you watch “The Voice,” you might not realize that one of this season’s artists is a West Seattle music teacher! Phil Gustavson from School of Rock-West Seattle shares the news about Payge Turner:

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

Seattle musician and School of Rock West Seattle teacher Payge Turner wowed the coaches during her blind auditions on season 19 of NBC’s The Voice and joined Team Gwen! Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, Payge has lived and performed in the Seattle area for a few years and teaches part-time at The School of Rock in West Seattle. An electric performer, Payge sings and plays keyboards and guitar. She is known for her emotion-filled vocals and her passionate approach to singing and teaching.

Still an independent artist, Payge’s music can be found on Spotify, YouTube and other outlets. Visit her website at www.paygeturnermusic.com for more information.