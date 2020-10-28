WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: More decoration locations, more trick-or-treat events…

Just three days until Halloween. Thanks again to everyone who continues sending info for the West Seattle Halloween Guide – we weren’t sure we would have one this year, but a reader suggested a list of decorations, so we started with that … added the no-contact trick-or-treat event announcements … and it’s a lively list. Most of the decoration listings have photos, so you can enjoy them even if you don’t go out to drive by or walk by. Some are from locations where Halloween is a big production every year, only modified this year – for example, above is a scene from “Meeds Manor” at 45th/Stevens – no haunted house this year, but decorations you can check out day or night (they’re collecting West Seattle Food Bank donations as always, too). Got a decoration location or trick-or-treat event that’s not on our list? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!