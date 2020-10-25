WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen motorcycle; another apartment-garage break-in; found red Razor scooter

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

STOLEN MOTORCYCLE: The photo and report are from Michelle in Pigeon Point:

During the late Monday, early Tuesday hours of October 20th, at least two people are involved in the theft of a motorcycle from our driveway, where it was parked approximately 6ft from the front door of our home. We live in a small subdivision off of Andover and 22nd, the bike had to be pushed uphill past the doors and windows of 4 surrounding apartments to reach Andover and moved elsewhere. It is a 2005 Honda XR 650L, red and white, plate # 1G1910. It has a missing passenger peg, handwarmers, aftermarket side mirrors and a small cargo platform on the back with several bungee cords attached. When it was stolen it had a full tank of gas, making it weigh around 400lbs, hence our assumption that two people would be needed to push it uphill to the street. We filed a police report.

If you see it, call 911.

ANOTHER APARTMENT GARAGE BREAK-IN: From Alyssa at 40th/Edmunds:

Woke up Tuesday morning (10/20/20) to find my lock cut by bolt cutters on my storage unit. Over 50 pounds of collectible coins and baseball cards inherited from my deceased grandfather were taken along with DSLR cameras with extra lenses. They broke into the secure parking garage of Broadstone Sky and took from multiple storage units. Also broke into bike storage and took lots of bikes. Keep an eye on your stuff, by the amount they took it seems like more than one person.

FOUND RAZOR SCOOTER: From the “likely stolen and dumped” file – Lori sent the photo and report: