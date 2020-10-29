WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen car, guns, drugs seized; USPS vehicle break-in; firefighting gear stolen; possible stolen items dumped

Four items in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN CAR, GUN, DRUGS FOUND: Via SPD Blotter, police report an arrest on Puget Ridge. They got a call reporting three men stripping a gray sedan in the 1700 block of SW Holly. They found two gray sedans upon arrival, one a Ford Fusion without plates, with a VIN that revealed it had been stolen. Searching the car with its registered owner’s permission, officers found a loaded revolver with a scratched-off serial number. They booked a 23-year-old convicted felon for unlawful gun possession and possession of a stolen vehicle; detectives later found what the blotter report describes as “a loaded pistol-grip shotgun [SPD photo above] with a sawed-off barrel and a ski mask (and) 31 grams of methamphetamine and a plastic baggie full of gold-colored jewelry.”

USPS VEHICLE BROKEN INTO: Thanks to the three readers who told us about this so we could follow up with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. They are investigating a USPS vehicle break-in that happened while the letter carrier was out on their walking route. The vehicle was parked on SW Dawson west of Camp Long. USPIS spokesperson John Wiegand tells WSB that no mail was taken; the thief/thieves took personal items belonging to the carrier (one tipster says it was a backpack). Wiegand says they’re still investigating, so they’re interested in talking with any witnesses or anyone who might have the break-in on security video. This is potentially a federal crime – breaking into the vehicle could be prosecuted as destruction of federal property. If you have any information that might help, call the USPIS hotline at 877-876-2455 and refer to case 231-2553-MT.

FIREFIGHTING GEAR STOLEN IN CAR PROWL: From Rachel, who says this happened at 41st SW/SW Holden in Gatewood:

I came out this morning to find my SFD firefighting bunking gear & SFD Paramedic uniform shirt, $150 stethoscope, & other personal items stolen from my car.

If you find any of it, let us know and we’ll connect you.

POSSIBLE STOLEN ITEMS FOUND: The photo and report are from Rich:

Found a red and black bag dumped in front of the park entrance to Pelly Place (6700 block of Murray Ave SW), which contained many personal items, some of which were also scattered on the ground nearby. This location is often used for parking overflow from the apartment complex next door, but car prowls are also a sadly routine experience around here, so this may have been stolen elsewhere and dumped. Sharing this in case the owner recognizes these contents and would like to recover them.

The items include a canceled out-of-state driver license and a funeral program indicating the person named on the license was a pallbearer. With this too, we can connect you if any of this might be yours – just email us.