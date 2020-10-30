WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue Wrangler; car break-in/theft attempt

Two more West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

STOLEN JEEP WRANGLER: Layne‘s blue Jeep Wrangler was stolen near 34th/Thistle sometime late last night or early this morning.

Its plates read BMODE24. If you see it, call 911.

CAR BREAK-IN/THEFT ATTEMPT: Not far from the pickup-truck theft reported earlier today, this happened to Kristi‘s car: “I wanted to alert neighbors that my vehicle was broken into this morning, probably around 12:30 am. I called the police and described what was done to my Honda, and they suspect it was a theft that got interrupted for some reason. The area is SW Portland and 41st. … I park my car on the street right in front of our house.”