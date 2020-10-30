West Seattle, Washington

30 Friday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue Silverado pickup truck

October 30, 2020 11:37 am
From Mel:

We live on Portland & 39th and early this morning (12:40 a.m.) our truck was stolen. It’s a 1998 blue Chevy Silverado with a 6-inch lift on it. There’s a decal on the back left corner of the cab window that says “Sanchos Tacos.” The rims are very distinct as they have skulls in the center of them. Per our night-vision cameras, we could only tell that the thief was male and wearing a high-visibility vest, light-colored pants, and dark sneakers with a little white on them. He had his hood up to conceal his identity.

(Added: Plate – WA B55189Y.) Call 911 if you see it.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue Silverado pickup truck"

  • Auntie October 30, 2020 (12:00 pm)
    License plate tip – since most people don’t know their license plate number (myself included), I recommend putting a small sticky-note with your license plate # on your insurance card that you carry in your wallet. If your vehicle is stolen, having your plate # handy might help locating your vehicle more quickly.

    • WSB October 30, 2020 (12:10 pm)
      Good tip, although in some cases it’s just that people forget to include it in the note they sent us. I just got it on followup and am adding.

