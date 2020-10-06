WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Liberty; car thief returns to scene; abandoned Schwinn bicycle

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

STOLEN BLACK JEEP LIBERTY: From Grant:

Monday morning between 1 am and 6 am my wife’s 2006 Jeep Liberty was stolen from the corner of Henderson and 30th ave SW. It has a Thule container on top and a spare tire on the back. It has black trims and the license plate frame is rhinestones. License plate is # C00643V. If anyone sees it around, please let us know or call (911).

CAR THIEF RETURNS TO SCENE: On Saturday we reported on M‘s stolen Audi. Today, an update with video:

Last night, car thief came back to the scene in my stolen Audi S4 to reclaim his bicycle he hid in the neighbors’ yard but I had already taken it. Pursued him in my work truck But lost him somewhere around 14th ave SW and Cambridge. Earlier in the day I spotted him parked outside the Walgreens on 15th Ave SW just off Roxbury but he left before I could report it again. Also, plates have been switched at least twice.

ABANDONED BICYCLE: From Kellie: