Police are investigating gunfire near Myrtle Reservoir Park. Residents called 911 after hearing it about an hour ago; at least two casings were subsequently found in the street near 39th/Willow (map). No injuries or property damage reported. Police told us at the scene that they are interested in hearing from anyone in the area who might have caught something on a security camera; the case number is 2020-292620.