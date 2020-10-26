WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Fauntleroy/Edmunds shooting followup; 35th SW gunfire

We obtained the SPD report narratives today on two Friday night/early Saturday incidents:

FAUNTLEROY/EDMUNDS SHOOTING: The report doesn’t shine much light on the shooting that happened just before midnight Friday night (here’s our original coverage). It says the victim was shot in the left shoulder, lower abdomen, and left leg, and “was extremely uncooperative and refused to give any information about the suspect or where the shooting took place.” Police spoke with people who reported hearing the shots but no one who actually saw the gunfire; some said they saw/heard a vehicle speed away and gave differing descriptions of the vehicle – including the “red F-250” noted in our report, but also a “dark SUV” – as well as differing descriptions of a possible suspect. Police checked the area but did not find any shell casings.

35TH SW GUNFIRE: We only heard a bit about this at the time but later found an incident number so we could request the report today. Just before 2 am Saturday, police got a call from a couple who said someone in another car had fired shots at theirs near 35th/Barton. The shooter’s car had passed theirs westbound on SW Barton at “extremely high speed,” they said, and they flipped its driver off, doing that again when they caught up with the other car at the 35th/Barton stoplight. After they turned northbound onto 35th, the other driver followed them, they said, and someone in that car shot at theirs, breaking out the rear window and causing other damage, with what police eventually counted as evidence of 24 hits. No projectiles were found, and no one was hurt. The car from which the shots were fired was described only as a silver sedan missing its rear plate.