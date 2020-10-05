WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH; Double-shooting followup; yard theft

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

DOUBLE SHOOTING FOLLOWUP: Early Sunday, we reported on a police and fire response in the 7200 block of Dumar Way. The initial report was that two people were shot. but the house was empty when police arrived; one victim showed up at Harborview Medical Center. The Southwest Precinct has just released a few more details: “A large house party was being hosted at an Airbnb … Two suspects arrived that did not get along. They got into an argument before shooting 15-20 rounds at each other. Two victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center by personal vehicles. It is unknown if they were the shooters. Both victims were uncooperative with the police. One victim was shot in the arm and the other in the back.” SPD was seeking a warrant to collect more evidence.

ADDED 9:09 AM: We’ve just received additional information in response to our original inquiry with SPD media relations. The warrant actually has already been procured; officers reported finding “bloodstains, ,,, disarray, and an identification card … inside the house” as well as “five bullet holes in the wall. Four of them had visible exit holes and the fifth had a bullet still lodged in it.” This information also clarifies that four people were inside the house when police arrived, though the victims were gone. It also notes the Washington State Patrol tried to stop the vehicle carrying the victims for suspected DUI on I-5 – and arrested the driver after arrival at Harborview. The victims were a “juvenile male” who tried to “flee the hospital without receiving treatment” for a gunshot wound to his right arm, and a female victim who said she was standing on the house’s balcony when hit in the back by a bullet and didn’t even realize for a few minutes that she had been shot. Two casings were found in the street.

(back to original 8:42 am report) YARD CART THEFT: The video and report are from Denise in Highland Park: