WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car-prowl alert/advice; store robbery; W. Marginal crash followup

Three items in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

CAR PROWL ALERT: Received from Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner:

The SW Precinct has recently seen an increase in car prowl incidents in our William 2 (W2) patrol beat area, specifically on and around Beach Drive SW. These incidents are mostly occurring in the night time hours. Here is the link to our Patrol Beat/Sector map. In order to address this increase, we would like to remind our community about the following car prowl prevention strategies: • Check vehicle regularly (especially important during COVID times)

• Never leave valuables in plain view

• Hide chargers and accessories that indicate an electronic device may be in the vehicle

• Remove garage door openers, key cards and other keys from the vehicle

• If possible, park vehicle in a busy, locked, monitored and/or well-lit area

• Install anti-theft devices

• If possible, activate alarm

And from the SPD “significant incident” file, two summaries of note about arrests this past Sunday:

SHOPLIFTING TURNS TO ROBBERY: This happened in the 7300 block of Delridge:

On 10-25-2020 at 1632 hours, a subject was contacted by store security after they witnessed him shoplifting inside of a local business. Security attempted to contact the subject about merchandise taken when the subject pulled out a knife and threatened security staff. Subject left area on foot as officers arrived in the area. A student officer spotted a subject matching the description a block away and detained him for investigation. A witness from the store positively identified the subject as the person that pulled a knife. He was placed into custody and booked into King County Jail.

WEST MARGINAL CRASH FOLLOWUP: We briefly reported on this crash in realtime early Sunday. The “significant incident” summary reveals it had a backstory: