WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another catalytic converter stolen

From Sharon in the 9400 block of 20th SW:

Heads up. West Seattle neighbors:

Between 9 pm and 5:25 am today, our 2007 Toyota Prius had the catalytic converter stolen. They cut out the front and back flanges that hold it there (better resale value, because it can be sold as complete). They even took the bolts. Husband took to muffler shop and someone else was there that got hit last night too.