WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 more stolen bicycles; another apartment-garage break-in

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
STOLEN BIKES: From Katrina:
Our bikes were stolen off our covered porch in North Admiral. They are both Public brand cruisers, both have upgraded Brooks saddles.
We’re looking to get the word out in case they (hopefully) get dumped somewhere. Thought we would let folks know as well to be extra vigilant as we were told there has been an uptick in bike theft in our neighborhood.
APARTMENT-GARAGE BREAK-IN: From Tim:
(Wednesday) night a prowler entered our locked garage at apartment complex: Aura West Seattle. He had bolt cutters and cut a chain we had used to lock up a wagon. He then used our wagon to gather other items in the garage. Someone must have caught him in the middle and he ended up ditching the wagon in the garage with a stolen car battery charger and a tent. This prowler stole a previous wagon about a month ago along with a roof bag for our camping trips. We got a new wagon with a lock, and still, no match for the thief. They have also broken into the bike room as well on separate occasions.
