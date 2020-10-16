WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 more stolen bicycles; another apartment-garage break-in

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN BIKES: From Katrina:

Our bikes were stolen off our covered porch in North Admiral. They are both Public brand cruisers, both have upgraded Brooks saddles.

We’re looking to get the word out in case they (hopefully) get dumped somewhere. Thought we would let folks know as well to be extra vigilant as we were told there has been an uptick in bike theft in our neighborhood.