WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Councilmember Herbold asks you – repair or replace? Plus, 3 other notes

October 12, 2020 7:57 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

(WSB photo)

West Seattle Bridge notes tonight as the mayor’s repair-or-replace decision nears:

COUNCILMEMBER’S POLL: West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold sent email tonight launching a survey to ask you – repair or replace? You can answer here. Her email announcing the survey recaps what SDOT presented at last week’s Community Task Force meeting (WSB coverage here), from the forthcoming Cost-Benefit Analysis (CBA).

ABOUT THAT ANALYSIS: The day after the meeting, we asked SDOT if the full CBA document is available yet, or at least the missing cost-in-dollars projections. They replied today:

The final Cost-Benefit Analysis is not yet complete.

As you know, we are at zero percent design. We do not have exact cost estimates at this point and, from a Cost-Benefit Analysis perspective, it is more important to have apples to apples comparisons of the scale of various alternatives. The most critical aspect is understanding which options would likely cost more than the other to carry out (repair or replace) and which would be more costly over the long-run in terms of operations and maintenance. As we finalize the Cost-Benefit Analysis, we will be able to provide more detail on the conceptual cost estimates we have developed through the CBA process.

ABOUT THE CAUSE: Another followup question we asked was for elaboration on Technical Advisory Panel co-chair Barbara Moffat‘s mention during last week’s meeting that they now understand what went wrong with the bridge. Here’s the reply we got, also today: “While our confidence in our understanding of the physics affecting the bridge has grown with time as we’ve been able to test our advanced engineering modeling by watching the bridge behave as predicted in response to seasonal temperature changes and our initial stabilization efforts, it may never be possible to determine with 100% certainty a single underlying cause of the bridge cracking, or even if there was a single isolated cause.” We’ll keep following up.

STABILIZATION UPDATE: SDOT is posting stabilization updates every Monday; today’s edition is here. Key points include that the release of the stuck Pier 18 bearing might happen as soon as next week, as well as a note that those two work platforms under the bridge will likely be there until late November.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Councilmember Herbold asks you - repair or replace? Plus, 3 other notes"

  • Lucky Day October 12, 2020 (8:07 pm)
    So they don’t know what caused it, they’re not sure what to do, and they don’t know how much it will cost?

  • Thai T Bui October 12, 2020 (8:46 pm)
    I believe the Full Replacement option is the best.  I don’t want a tunnel option because it will take longer and the environmental impact and the lengthy process and the cost is too much.  A superstructure replacement only fixes a portion of the bridge and we already know that the material used for the bridge is inferior and will likely mean the rest of the bridge is also not as well made as it should be.  I want a Full Replacement and this time, please don’t allow them to go to contract and get the lowest bid with the worst material and have us fail again.  I moved in West Seattle in 1998 and they were doing repairs on the bridge that felt like over 10 years while they redid the 4th ave offramp and added the first ave on-ramp.   Please make sure that you put a priority on this bridge.  This means that you should have over 100+ workers on it and not just have a small crew like other DOT projects and we wonder why it takes 10-20 years to get any DOT project finished.  We should have crews on that bridge 7 days a week and working on both ends.  If we can get big buildings done in 6 months by private contractors, why does DOT projects take decades?  It is because they always have a small crew and only work small bits of the roadway.  I’ve seen them set up road barriers on I5 but not have any workers for days/weeks or even when they do have workers on a 5 mile stretch, they are only doing one end of the 5 miles and the work crew is tiny. If they could devote more workers working on it it wouldn’t’ be close for the entire summer or months at a time.  We need better resource management at DOT.  Don’t have 1000 projects and spread all your people out when you could have more people on one project or 10 projects and then citizens don’t see 1000 unfinished projects but fast 10 projects.  DO IT RIGHT!!!

