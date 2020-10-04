TUESDAY: Admiral Neighborhood Association co-hosting daytime renter-rights workshop, evening meeting

From the Admiral Neighborhood Association – both of these online events are happening Tuesday:
RENTER-RIGHTS WORKSHOP: Noon-1:30 pm Tuesday, ANA is co-hosting a renter-rights workshop with Be:Seattle, as described:
This is a workshop put on by Be:Seattle, educating renters how to assert their rights, find solutions to various issues, and and organize for better living conditions. We will discuss how the pandemic is affecting renters and what protections are currently being offered.
Register to get the teleconferencing link by going here.
ANA MEETING: At 7 pm Tuesday, everyone living, working, shopping, and/or studying in the Admiral area is welcome at the ANA meeting, with these featured topics:
*Discussion with Seattle Police Dept. SW Precinct leadership
*West Seattle Emergency Hubs update
*Opportunities to support and collaborate with community-led efforts across District 1
*Future ANA Board positions (more on that below)
Please email info@admiralneighborhood.org for zoom login info.
Interested in an ANA leadership position?
A number of ANA Board positions are opening up at the end of this year. If you’re wondering whether this might be the time to step up, the answer is yes. Admiral is ready and waiting for you, your ideas, and your energy. Drop us a line if you’ve got questions (info@admiralneighborhood.org).
