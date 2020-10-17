West Seattle, Washington

2-vehicle crash at Delridge/Trenton

October 17, 2020 9:54 pm
9:54 PM: That’s reader video sent before emergency responders arrived at Delridge/Trenton, currently blocked to through traffic because of a 2-vehicle collision. So far no medic unit sent, indicating injuries are likely not major. The reader who sent the video says the collision happened as one vehicle was headed north on Delridge and turning west on Trenton while the other was headed south on Delridge.

10;17 PM: Thanks to SB for the photo, added above. SFD has since cleared from the call but SPD is still there.

