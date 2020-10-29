West Seattle, Washington

TONIGHT: The Dusty 45s benefit concert, online

One big event for tonight – The Dusty 45s, in concert, online. Leader Billy Joe Huels and two other band members are West Seattleites, and in pre-pandemic times, have played here often, from nightlife venues to events like West Seattle Summer Fest. 7 pm tonight, it’s the annual “Gimme Shelter” benefit concert for housing/services provider DESC – Billy Joe explains in the clip above why it’s personal for him. You can register to see tonight’s concert – free! – by going here.

